Jacopo Fazzini Injury: Fit for Como fixture

Fazzini (thigh) has recovered and practiced without limitations in the past week or so, La Gazzetta dello Sport relayed.

Fazzini is poised to be back after missing six matches due to a thigh strain. He might be managed at first before resuming being the top option at this position. Youssef Maleh (knee), Liberato Cacace and Liam Henderson have alternated in his role in recent rounds. He has recorded three shots (one on target), two key passes, nine crosses (zero accurate) and four corners in his last five displays (two starts).