Jacopo Fazzini Injury: Will miss Atalanta game

Fazzini won't play against Atalanta on Friday because of an illness, Fiorentina relayed.

Fazzini came down with the flu in the last couple of days and won't be involved. His role has been significantly less prominent this year compared to his Empoli days, as he has featured 20 times (five starts), failing to contribute to a goal and tallying nine shots (one on target), nine chances created and 16 crosses (six accurate).