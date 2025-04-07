Fantasy Soccer
Jacopo Fazzini headshot

Jacopo Fazzini News: Clears suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Fazzini completed a one-game in Sunday's 0-0 draw with Cagliari.

Fazzini will be back against Napoli next Monday and could get the nod over either Liberato Cacace or a defender, but he might continue to be eased into action after an injury. He has tallied three shots (one on target), two chances created, 10 crosses (zero accurate) and four corners in his last five displays (two starts).

