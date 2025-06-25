Jacopo Fazzini News: Joins Fiorentina

Fazzini has moved to Fiorentina on a permanent deal from Empoli.

Fazzini was one of the few bright spots for Empoli despite the relegation and could have a prominent role next season too, since Fiorentina didn't retain several midfielders who were on loan. He put up four goals and one assist in 20 matches last year, finishing on a heater after missing a lot of time due to a thigh injury.