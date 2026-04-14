Jacopo Fazzini News: Quality display in Lazio tilt

Fazzini created two scoring chances and registered four crosses (one accurate), one tackle (one won) and one corner in Monday's 1-0 win against Lazio.

Fazzini had a good showing while replacing Albert Gudmundsson on the left wing, pacing his side in key passes and crosses and setting a new season high in the second category, as his playing time has been very spotty so far. He has registered three chances created, six deliveries (one accurate) and two corners in his last five appearances (one start).