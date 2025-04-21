Jacopo Fazzini News: Scores in Venezia tilt

Fazzini scored one goal to go with two shots (one on target), three tackles (all won) and two clearances in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Venezia.

Fazzini bagged his first goal of the season by slipping behind the defenders on a little ball over the top and volleying it home in front of the goalie. He has made back-to-back starts after a thigh injury and a red card. This performance should cement his spot in the XI. He has tallied at least two shots and one cross in three of his last four showings, adding two chances created and four tackles (all won).