Jacopo Fazzini headshot

Jacopo Fazzini News: Sent off against Como

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2025

Fazzini (thigh) had one cross (zero accurate) and three clearances and was expelled in 31 minutes in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Como.

Fazzini was eased off the bench in his return but received a straight red card for an ugly tackle in the midfield near the end of the game and will sit out next Sunday's home match versus Cagliari. Liberato Cacace will likely continue playing as a no.10. Ola Solbakken is also an option.

Jacopo Fazzini
Empoli
