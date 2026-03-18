Jacques Ekomie Injury: Dealing with thigh injury

Ekomie (thigh) is still recovering from an injury suffered in team training and is not an option for the time being, according to coach Alexandre Dujeux. "Jacsques is still sidelined."

Ekomie picked up a thigh injury in training last week that ruled him out of the last match against Nice and will keep him sidelined for a second straight game after failing to recover in time for Friday's clash against Lens. The left wing-back is now targeting a return after the international break, with hopes of being back in early April for SCO, as he has been a locked-in starter this season under coach Alexandre Dujeux. In the meantime, Florent Hanin is set to handle starting duties on the left flank.