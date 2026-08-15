Jacques Ekomie News: Fit to feature in final friendly

Ekomie (undisclosed) is fit to feature in Saturday's final friendly against Paris FC, according to the club.

Ekomie had been forced off in the second half of an earlier match against Lorient, raising some concern about his availability with the Ligue 1 opener just weeks away. His inclusion for this match confirms he has recovered, easing worries for an Angers side that relied on him as a strong defensive minded left back last season.