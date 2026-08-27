Jacques Ekomie headshot

Jacques Ekomie News: Signs four-year Wrexham deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 27, 2026

Ekomie has completed a permanent transfer from Angers to Wrexham, signing a four-year contract through 2030, the club announced.

Ekomie heads to England after spending his entire professional career in France, including the past two seasons in Ligue 1. The Gabon international made 55 appearances across all competitions for Angers after joining the club in 2024, having previously developed at Bordeaux. The wing-back now brings top-flight experience to Wrexham and should compete for regular minutes on the left flank during the club's Championship campaign.

Jacques Ekomie
Wrexham FC
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