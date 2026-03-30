Jacques Ekomie News: Trains fully with team

Ekomie (thigh) returned to full team training Thursday and is on track for the April. 5. clash against Lyon, according to Quentin Bosse of Ouest France.

Ekomie missed the last two games heading into the international break due to a thigh injury but has wasted no time getting back up to speed with the team during that window. This is a big deal for Angers since Ekomie is the preferred starter ahead of Florent Hanin on the left flank when healthy, and having him back for a home game against Lyon is exactly the kind of boost the SCO needed. Hanin did a solid job filling in, but Ekomie regaining his spot should give Angers a real lift as they push through the final stretch of the season.