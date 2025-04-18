Fantasy Soccer
Jaden Philogene headshot

Jaden Philogene Injury: Season likely over

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2025

Philogene (knee) is unlikely to return for the remainder of the season, according to manager Kieran McKenna.

Philogene is likely done for the season after a knee injury he suffered against Chelsea. The attacker seems to have suffered a serious injury and the initial reports is that it will end his campaign. Philogene will finish the year with 21 appearances (seven starts) and two goals across time with Aston Villa and Ipswich in the Premier League.

Jaden Philogene
Ipswich Town
