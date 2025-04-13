Jaden Philogene Injury: Suffers knee injury

Philogene was subbed off due to a knee injury in the 76th minute of Sunday's 2-2 draw against Chelsea, according to Steve Watson of the East Anglian Daily Times.

Philogene had to be helped off Stamford Bridge's field after hurting his knee with a standing tackle to Enzo Fernandez minutes into a reserve appearance. Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna said the injury looks like a blow that opened up Philogene's knee. While the team hopes his impending knee scan does not turn out too bad, there remains at least some doubt that he will be available against Arsenal on April 20.