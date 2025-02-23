Jaden Philogene News: Productive in Saturday's loss

Philogene generated four shots (zero on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 4-1 defeat versus Tottenham Hotspur.

Despite not recording a goal contribution, Philogene had one of his best performances of the season Saturday. He took a season-high four shots -- although he failed to put one on target -- and set season highs in chances created (two) and crosses (five). On the defensive end he won one tackle, intercepted three passes and made two clearances in his full 90 minutes of action.