Jaden Philogene News: Scores brace in loss

Philogene scored two goals to go with four shots (three on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Wednesday's 3-2 loss versus Manchester United.

Philogene scored twice Wednesday at Old Trafford, continuing his strong form. He has three goals in his last three appearances across all competitions and matched two season highs with four shots and three shots on target against Manchester United. He also tied a season high with two chances created, further highlighting his impact in Ipswich's attack. He will try to contribute again next Saturday against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.