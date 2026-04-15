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Jadon Sancho Injury: Late call against Bologna

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 15, 2026 at 6:32am

Sancho (shoulder) trained with the group Wednesday and could be an option for Thursday's Europa League clash against Bologna, according to coach Unai Emery. "He is coming back and, of course, he is a fantastic player."

Sancho trained with the group Wednesday and could be an option for Thursday's Europa League clash against Bologna after missing the last two matches due to a shoulder injury. The forward had been starting on the right wing prior to the setback and could gradually work his way back into that role, with Emiliano Buendia and Leon Bailey competing for minutes.

Jadon Sancho
Aston Villa
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