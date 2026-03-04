Jadon Sancho headshot

Jadon Sancho Injury: Loan locked against United

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Sancho won't be an option for the next Premier League game against Manchester United due to being loan-locked by his parent club.

Sancho is ineligible to face his parent club in the upcoming Premier League matchup due to a clause in his loan deal. The forward will be back available for the clash against West Ham on March. 22, though he should still see minutes in the upcoming Europa League doubleheader against Lille this month. Sancho has started just one of his last four appearances across all competitions, so his absence remains a relatively minor loss for the Villains.

