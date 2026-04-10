Jadon Sancho Injury: Progressing well from injury

Sancho (shoulder) is progressing well from his injury and could be an option for Sunday's game against Nottingham Forest, according to manager Unai Emery. "He's improving and getting better, Sancho," Emery said. We will see how he is tomorrow because he was an injury for a few days or one, two or three weeks, but now it's the second week, just starting the second week with his injury."

Sancho is progressing well from the injury he sustained during the international break, and a decision on his availability will be made after Saturday's training session. The winger has had a limited role in Villa all season long, so if he returns to action, he's not expected to carry a ton of fantasy upside anyway.