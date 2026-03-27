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Jadon Sancho Injury: Suffers shoulder injury in friendly

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Sancho was replaced in the first half of a friendly game versus Elche during the international break due to an apparent shoulder discomfort, Brian Dick and Leigh Curtis of Birmingham Live reported Friday.

Sancho is now questionable for his side's Europa League visit to Bologna, with the severity of his issue yet to be revealed. He was in decent form after assisting in each of his last two official appearances. However, he has often been subbed off for either Leon Bailey or Emiliano Buendia, both of whom should be options to fill in the lineup in upcoming games.

Jadon Sancho
Aston Villa
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