Jadon Sancho Injury: Two week timeline confirmed
Sancho (shoulder) is expected to miss two weeks due to his injury, according to manager Unai Emery, per John Townley of Birmingham Mail. "Sancho is not going to be out for a long time, but he is still out. In a few days or one or two weeks, he is coming back. He is progressing well. He is not available tomorrow."
Sancho is still dealing with the injury he suffered during a friendly, and after a two-to-three-week timeline was speculated, it is confirmed that he will miss two weeks. This will set the attacker up for a return around the third week of April, either against Sunderland on the 19th or Fulham on the 25th. This will force a change for the time being, with Leon Bailey and Emiliano Buendia as possible replacements.
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