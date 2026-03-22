Jadon Sancho headshot

Jadon Sancho News: Assist for Aston Villa

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Sancho assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and three chances created in Sunday's 2-0 win over West Ham United.

Sancho earned his first start since Feb 27, while also recording his second assist of the season. He looks to be trending in the right direction, however inconsistency has been a key issue for the midfielder all season.

Jadon Sancho
Aston Villa
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