Jadon Sancho News: Assist for Aston Villa
Sancho assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and three chances created in Sunday's 2-0 win over West Ham United.
Sancho earned his first start since Feb 27, while also recording his second assist of the season. He looks to be trending in the right direction, however inconsistency has been a key issue for the midfielder all season.
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