Sancho delivered a well-placed layoff to teammate Morgan Rogers for a close-range finish, marking his first goal contribution of the Premier League season. He has now started Aston Villa's last four league matches, though his overall start since joining on loan has been modest. He is averaging 1.74 chances created per 90 minutes this season, a strong rate that suggests more end product could follow, and performances like this strengthen his case to continue starting. Villa will next face Brighton & Hove Albion, who are currently winless in their last five league matches, giving Sancho another good opportunity to build momentum.