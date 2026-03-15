Jadon Sancho News: Available to play
Sancho is an option again for Aston Villa after missing Sunday's defeat against his parent club Manchester United due to being loan-locked.
Sancho sat out Sunday's 3-1 loss against his parent club Manchester United due to loan restrictions but is now back in the mix for the Villains. The winger has started eight of his last 11 appearances across all competitions and should slot back into a similar role in the coming fixtures. That said, he hasn't found the net since late January and will be looking to sharpen that part of his game moving forward.
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