Jadon Sancho News: Gets going off bench

Sancho scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and three chances created in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Ipswich Town.

For the first time since Feb. 22, Sancho was dropped. But after Chelsea got little out of fellow attacking midfielder and starter Noni Madueke, the Blues subbed in their loanee. The goal marks Sancho's first since Dec. 8, and he only has one other direct contribution for 2025.