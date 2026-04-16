Jadon Sancho headshot

Jadon Sancho News: Makes bench Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2026

Sancho (shoulder) is on the bench for Thursday's Europa League match against Bologna.

Sancho trained with the group Wednesday and was deemed fit enough to be an option off the bench for this European clash. Expect Sancho to remain in a bench role moving forward.

Jadon Sancho
Aston Villa
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