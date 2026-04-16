Jadon Sancho News: Makes bench Thursday
Sancho (shoulder) is on the bench for Thursday's Europa League match against Bologna.
Sancho trained with the group Wednesday and was deemed fit enough to be an option off the bench for this European clash. Expect Sancho to remain in a bench role moving forward.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jadon Sancho See More
-
Game Previews
Manchester United vs Aston Villa Preview, Odds, Lineups & Prediction | Premier League GW3034 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2851 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2851 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2762 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2762 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jadon Sancho See More