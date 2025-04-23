Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty News: Loaned to Charlotte

Marshall-Rutty has been loaned to Charlotte from Montreal, according to his new club.

Marshall-Rutty is going to remain in MLS play but is switching clubs, signing a loan deal with Charlotte. This comes after starting in two of his six appearances this season for Montreal, holding more of a bench role. He is likely to see a similar role in Charlotte, but this is a solid addition for a club with playoff aspirations, as he does hold experience in the league and will be a solid contributor to the club.