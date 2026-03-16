Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty headshot

Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty News: Registers most crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Marshall-Rutty had two shots (one on goal) and seven crosses (one accurate) in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Toronto FC.

Marshall-Rutty registered the joint most crosses in the game, recorded 54 passes and also made one clearance, one interception and a block. He has started all four games this campaign and has won a total of 16 duels.

Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty
New York Red Bulls
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