Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty News: Registers most crosses
Marshall-Rutty had two shots (one on goal) and seven crosses (one accurate) in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Toronto FC.
Marshall-Rutty registered the joint most crosses in the game, recorded 54 passes and also made one clearance, one interception and a block. He has started all four games this campaign and has won a total of 16 duels.
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