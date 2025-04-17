Fantasy Soccer
Jahlane Forbes headshot

Jahlane Forbes Injury: Trains to the side

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2025

Forbes (hamstring) was training to the side Thursday, according to Will Palaszczuk.

Forbes is seeing progress in his return from his injury this week, as he is back on the training field for the first time this season. However, he is training on the side, not yet involved with the group. That said, a return is closer than it has been this season, still probably needing a few more weeks before he is fit.

Jahlane Forbes
Charlotte FC
More Stats & News
