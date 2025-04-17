Jahlane Forbes Injury: Trains to the side
Forbes (hamstring) was training to the side Thursday, according to Will Palaszczuk.
Forbes is seeing progress in his return from his injury this week, as he is back on the training field for the first time this season. However, he is training on the side, not yet involved with the group. That said, a return is closer than it has been this season, still probably needing a few more weeks before he is fit.
