Jahmai Simpson-Pusey Injury: Back available Saturday

Simpson-Pusey is back available and could be an option off the bench for Saturday's clash against Hoffenheim after missing the last four matches due to a thigh injury. The defender had started the four matches prior to his setback but is expected to be eased back into action as a substitute for the time being.