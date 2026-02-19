Jahmai Simpson-Pusey Injury: Back available Saturday
Simpson-Pusey (thigh) is back available and could be an option off the bench for Saturday's clash against Hoffenheim, coach Lukas Kwasniok said in the press conference. "Jahmai is a squad option, not a starting lineup option."
Simpson-Pusey is back available and could be an option off the bench for Saturday's clash against Hoffenheim after missing the last four matches due to a thigh injury. The defender had started the four matches prior to his setback but is expected to be eased back into action as a substitute for the time being.
