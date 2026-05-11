Jahmai Simpson-Pusey Injury: Left out for disciplinary reasons

Simpson-Pusey (not injury related) was left out of the squad for Sunday's clash against Heidenheim after arriving late to the pre-match training session, according to coach Rene Wagner, per GEISSBLOG. "We have insisted all week on the importance of this match, and we must take measures when a player arrives late in the morning. There must be consequences; the team must feel it."

Simpson-Pusey's absence is a purely disciplinary matter with Joel Schmied stepping into the starting lineup for his first start since February. The coach made clear that punctuality is non-negotiable ahead of such a crucial survival battle fixture, sending a firm message to the squad about the standards expected heading into one of the most important games of Koln's season.