Jahmai Simpson-Pusey News: Back in contention Saturday

Simpson-Pusey (not injury related) is an option for the squad and could start Saturday's clash against Bayern Munich, according to coach Rene Wagner. "Jahmai is an option for the squad and the starting XI."

Simpson-Pusey's return to contention comes after being left out of the squad for Sunday's clash against Heidenheim following a late arrival to the pre-match training session. The defender's inclusion in the plans for Saturday suggests he has addressed the disciplinary matter to the coaching staff's satisfaction. His potential return to the starting lineup gives Koln an experienced option at the back for a demanding fixture against Bayern Munich in the final stretch of a crucial survival battle.