Jahmai Simpson-Pusey headshot

Jahmai Simpson-Pusey News: Dealing with personal issues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Simpson-Pusey withdrew from Saturday's game against Frankfurt at the last minute for personal reasons, with his availability for Sunday's clash against Bremen uncertain, according to Marc Merten of Geissblog.

Simpson-Pusey had been expected to feature against Frankfurt after serving his suspension, but pulled out of the final training session before the match. Koln gave the 20-year-old a day off in hopes he could travel to Frankfurt at short notice, though ultimately the club moved forward without him. The English center-back has started five of his six appearances for the Goats this season, but his status heading into Sunday remains unclear under new coach Rene Wagner, who will need to assess his situation before making a call on his involvement against Bremen.

Jahmai Simpson-Pusey
1. FC Köln
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