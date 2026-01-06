Simpson-Pusey made six first team appearances for Manchester City during the 2024\/25 season across the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, and Carabao Cup, while also captaining the Elite Development Squad to the Premier League 2 title and earning Premier League 2 Player of the Season honors as the first defender to do so. He previously captained City to FA Youth Cup glory in 2023\/24 and has now moved on loan to the German top flight to continue his development after spending the first half of the campaign at Celtic.