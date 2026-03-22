Jahmai Simpson-Pusey News: Option after ban
Simpson-Pusey is no longer suspended and is an option moving forward.
Simpson-Pusey was serving a two-game ban but is back in the mix coming next contest, with his ban finally over as they enter April play. He earned a run of two starts before the ban as he continues to just try to remain on the field, dealing with injuries most of the season. When fit, he has started in five of his six appearances.
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