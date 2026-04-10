Jahmai Simpson-Pusey News: Option moving forward

Simpson-Pusey missed Sunday's clash against Frankfurt to be present for the birth of his first child and is ready to return for Sunday's home fixture against Bremen, according to the club.

Simpson-Pusey had already served his suspension and was expected to feature against Frankfurt, but the arrival of his child made the decision straightforward for the 20-year-old. The English center-back has started five of his six appearances since joining on loan from Manchester City in January and should slot straight back into the starting lineup against Bremen, which he has described as a must-win fixture for Koln in their relegation battle.