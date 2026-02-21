Jahmai Simpson-Pusey News: Option off bench
Simpson-Pusey (thigh) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Hoffenheim.
Simpson-Pusey is available off the bench for Saturday's clash against Hoffenheim after missing the last four matches with a thigh injury. The defender had started the four matches prior to his setback but is eased back into action as a substitute. His return provides additional defensive depth on matchday.
