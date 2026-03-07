Jahmai Simpson-Pusey headshot

Jahmai Simpson-Pusey News: Red card Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Simpson-Pusey was sent off in the 45th minute of Saturday's match against Dortmund.

Simpson-Pusey was sent off with a straight red card during the first half of Saturday's clash against Dortmund and will miss at least one match due to suspension. Cenk Ozkacar is expected to start in defense in his place during his absence.

Jahmai Simpson-Pusey
1. FC Köln
