Jahmai Simpson-Pusey News: Red card Saturday
Simpson-Pusey was sent off in the 45th minute of Saturday's match against Dortmund.
Simpson-Pusey was sent off with a straight red card during the first half of Saturday's clash against Dortmund and will miss at least one match due to suspension. Cenk Ozkacar is expected to start in defense in his place during his absence.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jahmai Simpson-Pusey See More
-
Football Predictions
Premier League Preview: Manchester City vs. Manchester United Predictions, Odds, NotesDecember 14, 2024
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 16December 11, 2024
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 16December 10, 2024
-
Football Predictions
Premier League Preview: Liverpool vs. Manchester City Predictions, Odds, & NotesNovember 30, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jahmai Simpson-Pusey See More