Jahmai Simpson-Pusey News: Suspended two games
Simpson-Pusey has had his suspension upgraded to two games, according to his club and the DFB sports court.
Simpson-Pusey was sent off in Saturday's match and has been handed his verdict from the sports court, as he will miss two games due to the red card. This will keep him out to face Hamburger on March 14 and Gladbach on March 21, not returning until after the international break. After two straight starts, this is a rough development, with Cenk Ozkacar likely to take his spot.
