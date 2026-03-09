Jahmai Simpson-Pusey headshot

Jahmai Simpson-Pusey News: Suspended two games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Simpson-Pusey has had his suspension upgraded to two games, according to his club and the DFB sports court.

Simpson-Pusey was sent off in Saturday's match and has been handed his verdict from the sports court, as he will miss two games due to the red card. This will keep him out to face Hamburger on March 14 and Gladbach on March 21, not returning until after the international break. After two straight starts, this is a rough development, with Cenk Ozkacar likely to take his spot.

Jahmai Simpson-Pusey
1. FC Köln
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jahmai Simpson-Pusey See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jahmai Simpson-Pusey See More
Premier League Preview: Manchester City vs. Manchester United Predictions, Odds, Notes
SOC
Premier League Preview: Manchester City vs. Manchester United Predictions, Odds, Notes
Author Image
Luke Atzert
December 14, 2024
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 16
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 16
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
December 11, 2024
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 16
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 16
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
December 10, 2024
Premier League Preview: Liverpool vs. Manchester City Predictions, Odds, & Notes
SOC
Premier League Preview: Liverpool vs. Manchester City Predictions, Odds, & Notes
Author Image
Luke Atzert
November 30, 2024