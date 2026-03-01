Jahmai Simpson-Pusey headshot

Jahmai Simpson-Pusey News: Two shots from defense

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Simpson-Pusey registered two shots (one on goal) in Friday's 2-0 defeat to FC Augsburg.

Simpson-Pusey would start for only the fourth time all season Friday, playing a decent 78 minutes. His best moments came with his two shots, a rare sight for the defender. He would also add one tackle won, an interception and eight clearances in the defense while his club gave up two goals.

Jahmai Simpson-Pusey
1. FC Köln
More Stats & News
