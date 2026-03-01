Jahmai Simpson-Pusey News: Two shots from defense
Simpson-Pusey registered two shots (one on goal) in Friday's 2-0 defeat to FC Augsburg.
Simpson-Pusey would start for only the fourth time all season Friday, playing a decent 78 minutes. His best moments came with his two shots, a rare sight for the defender. He would also add one tackle won, an interception and eight clearances in the defense while his club gave up two goals.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jahmai Simpson-Pusey See More
-
Football Predictions
Premier League Preview: Manchester City vs. Manchester United Predictions, Odds, NotesDecember 14, 2024
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 16December 11, 2024
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 16December 10, 2024
-
Football Predictions
Premier League Preview: Liverpool vs. Manchester City Predictions, Odds, & NotesNovember 30, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jahmai Simpson-Pusey See More