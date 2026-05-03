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Jaidon Anthony News: Assists in Friday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Anthony assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Friday's 3-1 loss to Leeds United.

Anthony recorded an assist Friday as he set up Loum Tchaouna's strike in the 71st minute. It was the only chance he created in the match and it marked his first assist since Aug. 23. He now has nine goal contributions through 34 appearances (29 starts) this season.

Jaidon Anthony
Burnley
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