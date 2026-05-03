Jaidon Anthony News: Assists in Friday's loss
Anthony assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Friday's 3-1 loss to Leeds United.
Anthony recorded an assist Friday as he set up Loum Tchaouna's strike in the 71st minute. It was the only chance he created in the match and it marked his first assist since Aug. 23. He now has nine goal contributions through 34 appearances (29 starts) this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaidon Anthony See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 355 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 355 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3319 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3319 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, April 1123 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaidon Anthony See More