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Jaidon Anthony News: Bags opener Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Anthony scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), five crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Aston Villa.

Anthony opened up the scoring Sunday with an unassisted strike in the 8th minute. It was one of two shots he took in the match, both of which were on target. He also recorded five crosses, one tackle and one clearance before he was subbed off in the 87th minute for Jacob Bruun Larsen.

Jaidon Anthony
Burnley
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