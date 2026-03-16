Jaidon Anthony News: Five shots in draw

Anthony generated five shots (one on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 0-0 draw against AFC Bournemouth.

Anthony attempted a team-high five shots (one on goal) Saturday as Burnley could not unlock the Bournemouth defense in a scoreless home draw. The attacker also contributed one tackle (one won) and three clearances to the clean sheet effort across his 90 minutes of play. Anthony has scored twice from 15 shots (five on goal) across his last five Premier League appearances (five starts).