Jaidon Anthony News: Scores in late home defeat
Anthony scored one goal to go with five shots (two on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 4-3 defeat against Brentford.
Anthony scored the goal at the start of the second half, which brought the game back to 3-2 and sparked a comeback which led to Burnley bringing the game to 3-3 before they lost in the final moments. This is his seventh goal of the season, and he has scored two in the last three matches. He took five shots in the game, his most in any game this season. This was also the second time he has put two or more shots on target this year.
