Jaidon Anthony News: Scores one goal

Anthony scored with a clever near-post finish off a pass from Lesley Ugochukwu in the first half of Wednesday's match against Crystal Palace, adding two key passes, three crosses and two tackles. The forward appears to have reclaimed a starting role, having started each of the last six matches across all competitions while scoring two goals during that span.