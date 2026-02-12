Jaidon Anthony News: Scores one goal
Anthony scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Wednesday's 3-2 win over Crystal Palace.
Anthony scored with a clever near-post finish off a pass from Lesley Ugochukwu in the first half of Wednesday's match against Crystal Palace, adding two key passes, three crosses and two tackles. The forward appears to have reclaimed a starting role, having started each of the last six matches across all competitions while scoring two goals during that span.
