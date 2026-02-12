Jaidon Anthony headshot

Jaidon Anthony News: Scores one goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2026

Anthony scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Wednesday's 3-2 win over Crystal Palace.

Anthony scored with a clever near-post finish off a pass from Lesley Ugochukwu in the first half of Wednesday's match against Crystal Palace, adding two key passes, three crosses and two tackles. The forward appears to have reclaimed a starting role, having started each of the last six matches across all competitions while scoring two goals during that span.

