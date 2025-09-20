Usually, players who log several shots on target do not get perfect accuracy, but that was not the case for Anthony. Impressively, this season has him with 11 shots but six of them on target. They have helped Anthony score three goals in five appearances. While the wide midfielder established scoring prowess in the Championship with eight goals last season, the fact that he is demonstrating improved goal-scoring is a welcome surprise, though it does welcome the question or whether or not such form can be sustainable.