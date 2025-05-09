Fantasy Soccer
Jailson Injury: Suffers knee injury in training

Published on May 9, 2025

Jailson has suffered a knee injury in training and is out for the time being, the club announced.

Jailson made a bad movement and injured his knee in training. He is out for the time being. He will undergo further examinations in the coming days to determine the extent of the injury and whether he can return before the end of the season. That said, he has only been a bench option this season, so his absence doesn't impact the starting XI.

