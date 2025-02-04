Fantasy Soccer
Jaime Alvarez News: Heads to Juarez

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 4, 2025

Alvarez will play for FC Juarez after leaving Tijuana, the club announced Sunday.

Alvarez made eight appearances (two starts) in the Apertura 2024 campaign, producing one goal along with eight shots (four on target), 17 crosses (four accurate) and seven chances created. He's an interesting young prospect who will compete for playing time on the wings with Jose Luis Puma Rodriguez and Jairo Torres.

