Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jaime Gomez headshot

Jaime Gomez News: Assists in win over Bravos

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Gomez assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-0 win over Juarez.

Gomez delivered a through ball that led to Adonis Preciado's goal after 78 minutes of this match. The versatile man earned his only direct contribution of the season, which has now ended for his squad. He featured as a right-back in Omar Mendoza's (undisclosed) absence in seven of the last eight games, racking up 27 clearances, seven tackles and seven scoring chances created during that period.

Jaime Gomez
Queretaro
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now