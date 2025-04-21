Jaime Gomez News: Assists in win over Bravos

Gomez assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-0 win over Juarez.

Gomez delivered a through ball that led to Adonis Preciado's goal after 78 minutes of this match. The versatile man earned his only direct contribution of the season, which has now ended for his squad. He featured as a right-back in Omar Mendoza's (undisclosed) absence in seven of the last eight games, racking up 27 clearances, seven tackles and seven scoring chances created during that period.