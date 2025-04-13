Jaime Gomez News: Defensive effort at Santos
Gomez generated three crosses (zero accurate) and four clearances in Sunday's 2-1 victory versus Santos.
Gomez did a good job as a right-back, with his four clearances ranking second on the squad during the victory. He has started in eight of the last 10 games, although his output has been limited to defensive numbers given that he rarely attempts shots and only delivers occasional crosses in favorable matchups.
