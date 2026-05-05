Jaime Gomez News: Officially leaving Queretaro

Gomez's time as a Queretaro player has come to an end, with the team announcing his departure Wednesday.

Gomez is departing his boyhood club for the second time, now entering the latter stages of his career at 32. The versatile man has operated in several positions including right-back, right-wing and holding midfield, offering defensive upside and occasional crossing numbers. Last season, he failed to score or assist while averaging 1.4 clearances, 1.3 tackles and 0.8 interceptions per contest in 12 matches played. Both Bayron Duarte and Jean Unjanque are expected to stay active with Gomez no longer in Gallos' squad.